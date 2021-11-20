COMMUNITY VOICES: Why pastors, priests and ministers must speak out

I’ve been told (by some) that members of the clergy (pastors, ministers, priests, elders, bishops, etc.) should stay out of politics. To those who make these statements, I ask why.
Ordained minsters have the same privileges granted to us in the U.S. Constitution. As ordained ministers, we are the voice of conscience as we proclaim the principles of governance as outlined in the Scriptures.
Jehovah God Almighty gave commandments that are principles of morality we are to live by. The conscience of mankind is developed over time when we understand the difference between right and wrong (as defined in the Bible). Without guidance from the Holy Spirit, mankind does according to what he/she desires (Genesis 6:5; 8:21; Psalm 14:1-4; Matthew 15:19). If one ignores principles of morality outlined in the Bible, they begin to normalize immoral behavior.
The pastor or minister who believes in the authority of the Scriptures must take a stand for God’s truth. He must never apologize for the Word of God. A pastor should never compromise with an ideology that goes against the Word of God. To do so would place him in opposition with God (James 4:4). Men like John the Baptist or Paul the Apostle never preached a “watered down, sugar-coated” message. They were resilient about God’s truth. Every pastor or minister must have the heart of God or step away from the pulpit.
We live in a society where people are becoming more and more lawless. Criminal activities in many cases are now normalized. Peace officers have been demonized by the lawless in heart. Some politicians don’t seem to have a clue of what is good and what is evil. This is because such have strayed away from God in their heart, being void of his holy commandments.
Pastors, elders, bishops, priests or any member of the clergy cannot afford to be silent in the public square. Although some pastors are vocal about the Bible in the comfort of the four walls of their church, they must be like Paul and the other Apostles who spoke the word with boldness before councils and those of various ideologies (Acts 4:13).
We have some politicians and members of society who are void of God’s Word and not intimidated or embarrassed to push an immoral agenda. Therefore, pastors, members of the clergy and every God-fearing Christian believer, cannot afford to be silent in the public square about what matters to God. Those called by the name of Jesus are never to be ashamed of him or his word (Luke 12:11-12).
