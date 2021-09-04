COMMUNITY VOICES: Why I believe in eternity

As a Christian believer, I do believe in life after this current life. We are all living between two eternities. Our Lord Jesus spoke about eternal life for believers who have fully committed their lives to the Lordship of Jesus Christ. And there is an eternity for those who rejected Christ Jesus, his commands, his love and his grace (John 3:16).
There is a theory shared among certain Christians that does not hold water. In essence, some have embraced the inclusion theology, meaning everyone will go to heaven regardless if they want to or not. This teaching has no Biblical basis and is misleading.
According to the Bible, the sacred Scriptures, those who desire to have eternal life with the Lord Jesus Christ must come to him on his terms (John 14:6). There is only one way to God. Most think as long as they acknowledge God or somehow believes in him, this qualifies them easy access into heaven. It takes more than just saying you believe in God. It takes a heart dedicated to following the Lord. According to Christ, one must deny themselves and take up their cross daily and follow Him. This is the part that requires effort from a dedicated follower of Christ (Luke 9:23-26).
Being a follower of Christ is something done purposeful. For myself, I live my life every day in view of eternity. I cherish the life God has given me here on earth. But I look forward to the day when I step into eternity and head to that city, whose builder and maker is God. That place where there is no more sickness, death, heartache, wars, hate, confusion, politics, etc.
I encourage you to live your life in view of eternity, because your life does matter to God (Revelation 21:4).
