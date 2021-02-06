I’ve addressed this problem before, and it doesn’t set well with a man or woman who walks out on their kids in order to pursue another relationship. Children at a very young age are impressionable and need their mom and dad as a very necessity of life. Small children don’t deserve to be neglected by their parents.
When an individual becomes a mom or dad, at that point, they need to devote themselves to the raising and training of their child until they are 18. Parents in some cases lose interest in each other. But a parent should never lose interest in their child. I never can understand a man walking out of his child’s life to chase after another woman. Why take it out on your child? A child doesn’t deserve abandonment. I cannot stress this enough.
Humans can be selfish and self-centered. When you bring a child into this world, you have to put on hold your own personal desires in pursuing another partner and focus your attention in loving and teaching your children by your example. Your child doesn’t deserve to be put on hold or thrown in the back of the line. A parent who abandons their child contributes to negative psychological effects on their children.
To the man or woman who walks out of your responsibilities, I hope you own up to your responsibilities and be the mom or dad your child deserves to have. They don’t deserve to be ignored just because you couldn’t work things out with their mom or dad. Most of all teach your children about God’s love and show them what it means to love God.
To those men or women who have gone AWOL in your child’s life, I want you to hear this message loud and clear. It’s the truth and I hope your family or friends share this article with you. No need to make any excuses. Step up to your duty and role as a loving mom or dad.
