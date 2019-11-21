At 6:30 p.m. Friday, church congregations from Pixley, Earlimart, Delano, McFarland and Bakersfield will gather under one roof for the Community Thanksgiving Service. The Delano First Assembly of God has allowed the use of its facility to host this event. At this service, various pastors/ministers encourage attendees regarding why we should be grateful to the Lord even in the most difficult moments of our lives.
The Community Thanksgiving Service is not about a specific denomination. It is about Christian believers corporately giving thanks and adoration to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. This event has been included as one of the highlights of such annual faith gatherings along with the Community Good Friday Service and National Day of Prayer event.
I’ve had many express their appreciation for these gatherings. I enjoy organizing these events with various pastors and church congregations. The solidarity of believers is necessary within the Christian community. Even those outside the Christian faith are encouraged to attend these events as all are welcome.
If your church or pastor has not been informed about this upcoming event, forward this information to your minister. We would love to have all area church congregations and pastors/ministers be a part of this event. You may also have them contact myself personally at 661-721-0111 or email at worldharvestintl@yahoo.com. See you then!
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano.
