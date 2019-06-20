God speaks to His people today and many ignore Him. The ones ignoring Him will deny they are doing so. The Scriptures have many examples of those who claim to be His followers yet their actions say otherwise. Jesus Himself said there would be those who would profess to know Him but would not do what He instructs (Matthew 7:21-27; Luke 6:46).
There are Churches in the Book of Revelation the Lord addresses. One church was located in Ephesus. This congregation seemed to have it together and did all the right things. Yet they had abandoned their first love. They loved their religious works but didn’t love the Lord. Other churches mentioned were Pergamos and Thyatira where they simply ignored God’s commands and permitted in their congregation perversion and corruption by those professing to be followers of God. An unfortunate spiritual condition existing in some churches today.
Why would anyone ignore God and the Scriptures when everything is going so good in their life? Jesus once said the reason many follow Him is because He fed them and not for the spiritual things of God He taught (John 6:26-27). God commands people not to forget about Him once they do well in life with their jobs and houses (Deuteronomy 8:11). Why are these Scriptures ignored by those who claim to know Him? Many devote their time and energy to temporal things, and little to no time to spiritual things (that which really matters to God).
It's no wonder Jesus said not to store up earthly treasures where they eventually corrupt (Matthew 6:20). The Christians in the church of Laodicea thought because they had material possessions in abundance, they no longer needed God. However, God saw them as “poor, helpless, naked and blind." He says the same thing to those who in their arrogance, live out their lives having no interest in putting Him first (Revelation 3:17).
If you profess to be a follower of Jesus, examine yourself. And even more so, ask the Holy Spirit to search your heart to see if what matters to God matters to you (Matthew 6:33). Don't allow pride to prevent you from humbling yourself to the Lord. He is faithful and loves you.
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano. The views expressed are his own.
