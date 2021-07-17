COMMUNITY VOICES: When your dreams are shattered

Motivational speakers are often heard encouraging people to reach their goals or “dream big.” While there is nothing wrong to set goals in life, life can throw tragic situations our way. It could be the loss of a job, a cheating spouse, a divorce, a betrayal of trust, a severe medical report or even the death of a close loved one.
There are many uncertainties that can shatter your dreams. Being optimistic will not stop any of these negative situations from occurring in your life. So what should you do when your dreams are shattered by one of these tragic situations?
As for myself, one who has faith in the God of the Sacred Scriptures (the Bible), I have come to understand that there are no guarantees in this present life. Nothing is for certain, and tomorrow is not promised. The Scriptures are clear when it speaks about our earthly life and how fragile it is (Psalm 39:4; 102:11; James 4:14). Jesus our Lord said for us not to worry about life, the next day, what we’re going to eat or wear (Matthew 6:19-34).
The Lord encouraged his followers to seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness. Unfortunately, some have placed seeking God’s kingdom as secondary. Then there are those where God is not even on their radar. For the person who claims to believe in God, those individuals should reconsider their priorities and not place God on the “back burner.”
To those who “dream big” and strive for the “mighty dollar,” but claim to be followers of Christ, I ask, is God included in your big dreams? If those dreams are shattered by an unfortunate situation, the plan of God and purpose for your life never changes. Sometimes, our big dreams interfere with the will of God. Some are passionate about chasing their own dreams and have not considered the will of God.
Regardless of what tragic incident you experience in life, God has not left you. Our plans may change, but God never changes his plans for us. However, without your cooperation, the will of God cannot be accomplished. The Lord will never force his will upon you. He wants you to follow him out of your own free will.
When tragedy strikes, stay focused on the Lord and his will, not on the bad situation (2 Corinthians 4:18). You may not be able to reverse the situation that shatters your dreams, but the plan and purpose God has for your life cannot be shattered, only lost when his will is ignored.
Don’t make the mistake of ignoring the will of God. There is nothing in this life that is worth losing your soul over. No matter how difficult the journey of your life is, Christ Jesus is a faithful friend who will help you every step of the way with your cooperation. True fulfillment in life is found in accomplishing God’s will, not your big dreams (Luke 9:25).
