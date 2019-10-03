Have you ever opened up to someone thinking you could trust them? Then you later find out they spread your information to people who have no business knowing your business. Such individuals have zero respect for any confidential information you shared with them. Trust and confidentiality are foreign to those with forked tongues and mouths full of venom.
Over the years, I’ve spent time counseling with individuals who share with me their personal issues. I keep their detailed matters confidential. They share their problems knowing I will not broadcast these private conversations. They open up because they know I will not violate their trust.
As I write this article, I am reminded of a conversation I had with an individual I thought I could trust. This person assured me our conversation would be kept confidential. I found out how wrong I was to trust this person. Shortly thereafter, someone connected with this person told me some details about this prior confidential conversation. I was appalled because I didn’t expect this person to flat out lie to me.
I would ask you, the reader, to value the trust someone has in you if they share confidential matters with you. Keep such matters to yourself. Don’t run your mouth to those who will only laugh and ridicule the person who trusted you. I’ve seen this happen with people I thought I could trust. Instead of being a trusted friend, they showed their true colors of what a calloused person they are.
Ultimately, you can trust the Lord with all your issues. He will never violate the trust you place in Him. He’ll never throw you under the bus or undermine your dignity as a human being. God loves you and will never make you feel lower than dirt. Always remember that.
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano.
