Have you visited a convalescent hospital? A place where the elderly are placed because their family is unable to give them the assistance they need? I've been visiting people in the convalescent hospital since I was a young boy. I remember at age 12, I became friends with a man named Robert who was 92-years-old.
I enjoyed the conversations we would have. He shared with me about his wife who had passed away many years prior. He was coherent and had a great memory. As I would visit him, I saw other residents who were quiet, talking to themselves or appeared lost. As I have visited these nursing facilities over the years, I have had many of the residents tell me their family never visits them. It's very heartbreaking to hear this.
Proverbs 20:29 says, "The glory of young men is their strength, and the honor of old men is their gray hair." I remember when my friend Robert passed away. It shocked me and took me a while to get over. We had been friends for just a little over a year. I'm not certain if his immediate family ever knew of my visits with him.
If you have a friend or loved one in a convalescent hospital or nursing facility for the elderly, I ask, when was the last time you paid them a visit? Though some may be forgetful because of their aging, what is your excuse in forgetting to visit them? Someday, you will get to their age, God willing. And if you do, I'm quite certain you will want your loved ones to remember to visit you where ever you might be. Someday, your loved one may no longer be around. Make time to visit them while they are here. They need to be shown love, honor and respect.
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano. The views expressed are his own.
