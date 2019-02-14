Sometime in life, you’ll experience or have experienced great disappointments, tragedies or setbacks. As long as you continue to exist in this world, you’ll have unfortunate events happen that will impact you.
Perhaps someone reading this article may be experiencing a negative situation and are thinking, “No one understands what I’m going through.” And you may be right. Some of your family or friends may have never experienced what you’re going through. However, know that God has not forgotten about you and He is with you. (Psalm 23:4)
The fact some may not know what you’re going through does not mean those close to you are uncaring. Be assured you’ll heal and get better. Things may not be the same after a tragic incident. But like an amputation, you learn to adjust and move forward in life.
Though people may not understand your circumstance, our Heavenly Father does. He will never abandon you. (Hebrews 13:5) Right now, you may be going through a dark time in your life, but you’ll be instrumental in helping others going through similar circumstances. In helping others, you’ll also help yourself. May the peace of God be with you.
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano. The views expressed are his own.
