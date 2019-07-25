I would say most people believe in the God of the Bible. At least they’ll admit to believing in Him. But does their belief in Him influence their decisions? In my experience, I need His approval in my life. Many of us learned The Lord’s Prayer where in part is says, “Not my will, but your will be done on earth as it is in Heaven.” Those of you who pray this, do you truly understand what you are stating? Words have meaning and should be meaningful to you who recite this prayer. And if it is meaningful to you, it will be meaningful to our Heavenly Father.
If decisions are made to please people other than pleasing God, would you say this is a lack of consideration for what God says and how God thinks about those decisions apart from His will? I would never want to show God through my actions or decisions that He is not important to me, nor do I need His approval. I certainly want His approval, especially where matters of great importance are concerned.
An atheist is not concerned about God’s will since an atheist does not believe in God. But to the one who professes to believe in God, remember, He watches every action in our life. Our actions should be based on a belief system we have learned from the Bible. I recognize the Bible as a book of principle and contains God’s moral code. Any deviation from it cannot and will not receive the blessing of God.
If we ignore or disregard the will of God in favor of being more concerned of what people say or think, then we undermine God. Perhaps some may not think of it this way. But in essence, this is how God sees it. To the one who says they believe in God, your actions about what you say you believe in should influence your choices. We should never compromise the truth of God’s Word. To do so, we disregard His written Word and undermine the will of God. Stand with God in every circumstance and He’ll bless those decisions based on His will (Matthew 6:33).
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano. The views expressed are his own.
