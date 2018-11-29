In making reference to God, I’d like to clarify that I’m speaking of the God spoken of in the Bible. We have people of different religious persuasions in our nation, but Christianity seems to be the most wide spread.
Pentecostals, Baptists, Church of Christ, Methodist, Apostolics, Lutherans, Catholics, Jehovah’s Witnesses, Mormons, Episcopalians, Presbyterians, Mennonites, Christian Science and so many more denominations all claim to believe in Jesus Christ the son of God. Yet most of these groups have members who have forgotten about God. Many claim to be “Christian” in “name only” but don’t fully carry out Christianity in their personal lives.
The “inactive Christian” has arrived at a place of complacency and apathy where the teachings of the Scriptures are concerned. The Scriptures are either not read or ignored concerning the character traits Christians should have. George Barna, a statistician who specializes in studying the religious beliefs and behavior of Americans and the intersection of faith and culture, has reported these studies.
Christians should be making a difference for the better in society. People making money, living the American dream and making ourselves happy while forgetting about God, who should be the priority of Christians, are people who need to return to their first love (Revelation 2:4-5). If God has not been your priority, make the necessary changes beginning today and help make the difference for the better in society (Matthew 6:33).
World Harvest International Church is located at 925 Jefferson St. in Delano. Sunday celebration service is at 9:30 a.m., Tuesday Bible study is at 7 p.m. and Wednesday evening service is at 7 p.m. Contact them at 661-721-0111, P.O. Box 250, Delano, CA 93216 or email them at worldharvestintl@yahoo.com.
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano. The views expressed are his own.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.