It’s possible either you or someone you know have become strangers with a former friend. The once-close association has now become distant with each other. The reasons can be good, bad or petty. I certainly can understand staying away from one who turns into a Judas Iscariot or stabs you in the back.
The betrayal from one called a friend is the worse. I never could understand how you can be good to your friend in every respect only to have the “friend” walk away from you as if you never existed. I’ve counseled with many over the years along these lines. I’ve always believed things can be worked out. But somehow, a person who does not value friendship is beyond sense.
Those who mistreat their friends and walk away from a good friend are selfish or self-centered. There is no reasoning with a selfish individual. They could care less of the damage they do to others. All of us have faults. True friends help one another through each other’s faults and extend mercy, kindness and patience.
It is said “everything happens for a reason.” But some things are caused by selfish people who don’t value their friendships. Perhaps one day, such individuals may come to their senses and realize what good friends they walked away from. If you value the people in your life, treat them well. Learn to forgive and be patient with them as they work through their faults. After all, God was and continues to be patient with you.
World Harvest International al Church is located at 925 Jefferson St. in Delano. Phone 661-721-0111. Sunday celebration service at 9:30 a.m., Tuesday Bible study at 7 p.m. and Wednesday evening service is at 7 p.m. Contact them at P.O. Box 250 Delano, CA 93216 or email them at worldharvestintl@yahoo.com
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano. The views expressed are his own.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.