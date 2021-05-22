COMMUNITY VOICES: When death unexpectedly happens

I understand how life can be fragile. The subject of death is avoided by most although it is in the back of our minds. We either have had a loved one pass from an illness or know of someone who has. However, when a close loved one dies unexpectedly, this is quite tragic.
If you’ve had a loved one suffering from an illness and doctors have informed you that it is only a matter of time when your loved one will pass away, you tend to prepare themselves for this, although it still hurts once they’ve departed. But when a loved one suddenly passes away without any signs of illness, this leaves their loved ones in shock and devastation. The scriptures have addressed the fragility of life (Psalm 39:5, 144:4; James 4:14; Job 8:9, 14:2). We should not take our loved ones for granted.
Some of you who have read my previous articles have read how our family has experienced unexpected deaths among our loved ones more than once. Many reading this can relate to what we are going through.
I constantly remind people to show love and appreciation to those who mean the most to you. Show kindness even to the stranger you meet. Many are going through the pain of grief that is concealed with a smile. Let’s not take one another for granted.
Those of us going through the pain of grief can use this experience to reach out to others and help them through the journey of grief. It is a process. The wound can be fresh and take a long time to slowly heal. Our lives exist on purpose, to help others along the way, even with a random act of kindness.
As a reminder, hug your spouse, your kids, parents, and everyone else who is close to you. You never know when their life will expire. In a fast-paced world, don’t forget about those who mean the most to you.
You can follow me on my Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pastordavid.vivas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.