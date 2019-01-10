We all know someone who has gone through a divorce yet has children in their custody. Perhaps they share custody with their former spouse. Being a parent or guardian of a child is a full-time duty and responsibility of a parent. A parent should make their child their sole priority over any one else.
When a single parent begins dating, in many instances, the single parent forgets their priority with their child. While the parent is caught up emotionally with their new partner, their child suffers neglect because time is now taken away from them because the parent shares it with the new boyfriend/girlfriend. This can have a negative impact on a child's behavior. I'm not a child psychologist, but have read what their studies were when it comes to troubled children.
When a child is brought into the world, a mother and father should maintain the child's well-being physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually. This isn't always the case. Some divorced parents will drop the child off at a friend or relatives and go on a dating spree thinking only of themselves. They're thinking, "I'm lonely and need someone." This is very selfish and inconsiderate of their child. The fact things didn't work out with your spouse should not cause the child to suffer more than he/she should with neglect.
I'm sure some reading this may disagree. But studies have shown a child neglected by a parent is more likely to engage in bad behavior and do poorly in school. So what should the single parent do?
Raise and train your children.
This is your God-given responsibility. You only have one opportunity to do so. Once they become adults, they're on their own. In the meantime, don't neglect your child. If they are neglected, the child may be resentful toward the neglectful parent when they are adults. This is an unfortunate fact. Your kids need you, single parent, more than you think you need a new dating partner.
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano. The views expressed are his own.
