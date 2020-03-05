Over the years, I’ve presided and spoken at several hundred funerals. None are alike, and in many instances, I’ve seen parents severely grieve as their child had to be buried.
It’s overwhelming and devastating for a parent. This is not how it’s supposed to be. The normal course of nature is for the parent to pass away first, not the child.
A wife who loses her husband is called a “widow.” A husband who loses his wife is called a “widower.” A child who loses his/her parents is called an “orphan.” There is no word for a parent who loses a child. That’s how heartbreaking the loss is.
Last week, we had to lay the earthly body of my son, Adam, to rest. We had two beautiful memorial services in honor of his life. Many words were spoken and songs sung that brought comfort to those of us who were grieving. The difficult part of losing him isn’t necessarily saying “goodbye.” It is learning to live without him. There is a void and emptiness in your heart. Living everyday since that moment upon hearing of his death has been difficult.
Those who have not lost a child to death won’t understand. Although they can empathize, this is something I do not want any parent to experience. My heart goes out to all parents who have lost a child to death. To those parents who carry this grief, I ask for the comfort of the Holy Spirit to embrace you. Cherish the good memories you have of your child. Keep friends and loved ones close to you. Take one day at a time. Just like an amputation, you learn to adjust your life. May you be embraced by the everlasting arms of God is my prayer.
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano.
