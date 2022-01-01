COMMUNITY VOICES: What the year 2021 brought

As we entered the second year of the pandemic, 2021 brought forth good, bad, happy, sad or disappointing moments for many. Those of you reading can relate to what I am about to share.
I experienced COVID-19 in mid-August. Only a handful of individuals knew about this. It was the most difficult illness I’ve ever experienced. I consider myself a healthy person and rarely get sick. I’m thankful to have survived that deadly virus.
Others I personally knew or knew of did not survive COVID-19. I had two family members who lost their lives to COVID. Some of you who are reading this also lost a loved one.
In April, my dad suddenly passed. Our hearts were broken over his passing. His memorial service was attended by hundreds who paid tribute to him. My dad was truly an honorable man. Others I know lost a parent, spouse or child. It’s been a difficult year for many.
On a happier note, some got married, are expecting or had a baby. I know of others who got promoted at their job while others retired.
At the national level, politicians continue to remain divided over issues and can be disappointing. In California, many have moved out due to the instability of our state. People cannot afford to live here due to being over-taxed. Many communities are unable to manage the homeless problem while others do what they can to provide food and clothing to them.
The year 2021 brought many challenges and disappointments. But there was also much good accomplished. All we can do is take a day at a time and stay focused in doing the will of God. Let’s appreciate those individuals we have in our lives. For myself, I have a large family and many friends. We may not see each other as often as we’d like, but we are only a phone call away. May the Lord bless you and your family as we enter a new year.
You can follow me on my Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pastordavid.vivas
