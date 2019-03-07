The term “Christian” has many meanings to different people. Yet the true Biblical definition is “one who follows Jesus Christ.” An atheist is one who does not believe in the existence of God. But the term, “Christian Atheist” is someone who professes to believe in God yet lives as if He does not exist.
I’ve studied the Bible for almost 40 years. I do not profess to know everything it teaches, but I do know enough concerning its teachings of what a Christian is. Anyone can quote passages of Scripture, but it takes effort to live out the principles of the Scriptures where choices, attitude and character are concerned.
One is not a Christian who acts opposite of the character of Christ. A true Christian is not hateful, dishonest, unforgiving, accusatory, mean-spirited, etc. People can change for the better. What about those who sit in church Sunday after Sunday and continue in a deceptive lifestyle? They may fool people but will never fool God. Pretending to be something one is not is foolish in the eyes of God.
When Christ lived here on earth, His biggest challenge came from a group of religious Pharisees and Scribes. They lived a double life and Jesus saw right through them (Matthew 15 & 23). They appeared to be “holy” and “close to God.” Yet they were so corrupt in their attitude. Sadly, there are many today who are just like them.
In conclusion, I ask “Are you a Christian” or “a Christian Atheist”? If you are the latter, are you willing to change for the better for the sake of the Gospel? Do you have to ask someone for forgiveness you’ve wronged? You should do the right thing and make things right today with people, but most of all, with God, our Heavenly Father.
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano. The views expressed are his own.
