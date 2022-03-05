COMMUNITY VOICES: What God says about liars who spread lies

There is much emphasis placed on the “love of God” and the “goodness of man.” There is no doubt that God is love (1 John 4:8). There is, however, a side to God which cannot be ignored regarding his view on those who speak lies.
Some live their lives lying to their family and friends. It's been said “everyone lies” or “it’s OK to lie once in a while.” If this is the case, how can you trust anyone, including your spouse, family members, friends, your medical doctor, your parents, etc.? The ones who say “everyone lies” clearly reveal their own defective character. No, not “everyone lies.” There are people who live honorably with integrity.
One of the seven deadly sins God hates is a lying tongue (Proverbs 6:16-17). Here is why God hates lying. A person who lies hates the individual they are lying to (Proverbs 26:28). And if you hate another human being, God views the hater as a murderer (1 John 3:15; 1 John 4:20).
God hates the sin of lying because it is deceptive. False prophets and teachers are equally condemned. Both are compared as irrational wild animals with destructive behavior. Such liars have no respect for others. They don’t care who they hurt or destroy (2 Peter 2:4-22; Jude 1:10).
The doom of liars is spoken of in Revelation 21:8. The liar will forever be separated from a loving and holy God. The liar will have all eternity to regret the deception they refused to renounce as they hear their lies echo in their memory.
God hates the act of lying because it goes contrary to his truth. Truth is what Jehovah God offers to mankind. Human beings with limited understanding need to believe, embrace and follow God’s truth. To follow his truth is to reject the ideology “everyone lies.”
There’s only one way to escape the wrath of God: Repent and obey the gospel. Godly sorrow is what leads to repentance (2 Corinthians 7:10). Some believe there are many ways to God. However, there is only one way and that is through the Lord Jesus Christ. The Lord himself said this (John 14:6).
Never listen to the person who says “it’s OK to lie.” That type of a person is a manipulator with a warped mind who cannot be trusted. Trust in the Lord Jesus Christ and his written word. Christ will never lie to you.
