Every election season, we hear candidates speak of “change,” and part of this “change” is to elect a new representative for the office they are seeking. The question constituents/voters have is what does change mean.
You have heard the saying, “If it’s not broken, why fix it?” I can agree with this assessment. I also agree that things can be improved. But when I hear candidate speak about change, I wonder if they want to bring change that will strengthen or hurt their constituents. Candidates need to clearly define what they mean by change.
Candidates need to be careful not to introduce problems that do not exist. When candidates speak of non-existent issues, it creates hysteria when such theories are introduced. Such candidates are doing themselves a disservice and even disqualifying themselves as a worthy candidate.
Change does not necessarily mean having new people serving in office. If a new candidate has the wrong ideas and implements them, it can severely hurt their community. In our local community, candidates need to address the real issues our community is facing, and not introduce issues from other communities that are non-existent here. The people here do not appreciate such panic caused by theories.
Finally, candidates need to be transparent, not just with their supporters, but even with those who may not support them. When you ignore those who you assume will not support you, you’re not a worthy candidate. To show partiality is not a true representation of the constituents you will be serving if you’re elected. Never treat people who have a contrary point of view as if they are unimportant. Those voters will make note of that if you act like a snob to them and advertise their experience with you. Remember, if you’re elected, you’re there to represent all constituents, not just those who voted for you. You become a public servant, and hopefully, exercise humility if elected.
