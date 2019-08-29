The Bible is a compilation of books, which demonstrate God’s love to His creation. Many have rejected His love for mankind when He demonstrated this on the cross through His Son Jesus (John 3:16; Romans 5:8).
The question I want to ask is what was the reason Jesus was sentenced to death on the cross? Was His sentence due to the fact that He loved people? After all, the Gospels record various times where the Lord showed compassion, mercy and forgiveness. There is no doubt He loved people unconditionally. However, these attributes did not cause the Lord to be sentenced.
Jesus also spoke the truth. The truth He spoke was not often well received (John 1:11, 17). As a matter of fact, the truth the Lord spoke angered many. In some instances, the ones angered attempted to kill Him (Luke 4:28-30; 6:11; John 11:49-53). Those angered at the truth spoken by the Lord lied about what He never said. This was what eventually got Him crucified. Their hatred for the truth caused them to hate the Lord. This is why when they hear the name of Jesus, they associate Jesus with the truth they don’t want to hear. There is a move today to extravagate the name of Jesus from being uttered in the public square.
Jesus our Lord stated in John 3:19, “mankind loved darkness rather than Light because their deeds were evil” (see also John 7:7). It appears some who profess to be followers of Jesus are intimidated from speaking these very words of Jesus for fear of offending the public. Instead, they blur the truth with a distorted version of “love” and refrain from repeating those verses cited. Some try to sugarcoat the truth or water down the message of the Gospel for mankind’s need of a Savior. Repentance is necessary for salvation. Unless we acknowledge our sins and forsake them in exchange for God’s forgiveness, we will not experienced redemption.
A half a truth is still a whole lie. Yes, God’s love is available for all. But truth by the Lord cannot be ignored. The Lord spoke truth in love but was often misunderstood even by those who professed to be His disciples (John 6:59-66). These particular ones thought the Lord lost it. It gets even worse when Jesus confronted the religious (see Matthew 15 and 23). He spoke the truth in love even through it was not always perceived as such. Perception is not reality; truth is reality. You’ll know the truth and the truth will set you free.
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano.
