COMMUNITY VOICES: What almighty God says about race

The term “racism” is used so loosely by the intolerant, entitled and uninformed. Why do I say this? I’m an American first and have a Hispanic heritage of which a love. I understand the opportunities we can achieve in America through hard and honest work. I attended local elementary and high schools in Delano. I continued my education in theological studies. Growing up, I had friends of all color (red, yellow, black and white) and got along. Race was never an issue.
In recent years, I’ve heard fellow Hispanics use the term “racist.” I hardly think they understand the meaning of “racism” and what a “racist” really is. I’d like to challenge their ideology from the Bible, that is, if they truly believe in God and if it matters to them what the Bible says about race.
Acts 17:26 says that God created from one blood (man) every nation to dwell on earth. Although the pigmentation of skin color may vary, we all come from Adam and Eve (Genesis 1:26); Christ Jesus sees no difference in our race (Galatians 3:28); God shows no favoritism to those who fear him (Acts 10:34-35; Romans 10:12-13; Colossians 3:11). This is the definition God places on the subject of race, and he has the final say.
It is unfortunate that those who profess to believe in God will ignore the Biblical definition on race. Their religious belief is weakened when they constantly scream “you’re a racist” at those who do not go along with their worldview or ideology.
Have you seen a child screaming and throwing a temper tantrum inside of a store when parents refuse to buy candy for them? This is how entitlement-minded adults look like when they can’t get their way. The difference is they try to shame those who disagree with their ideology by calling them racists, bigots, or privileged, while playing the victim as being marginalized. Unless they get their way, name calling is what they resort to.
When a parent says no to their teenager, some will accuse their parents as being hateful, even though a parent loves their teenager unconditionally. The same rings true of these young adults who go as far in screaming profanities at those they think are hateful. Their behavior (the accuser) is immature and childish. Although I do not deny people exist in society who are hateful toward those of a different pigmentation of skin color, we cannot change them if they don’t want to change. We as people of God must allow God’s love in us to overcome evil. After all, Jesus Christ said we are to “love our enemies.”
You cannot love who you perceive to be your enemy by blaring “you’re a racist” at them (Matthew 5:44; Romans 12:21). If you believe in God, your attitude and actions will demonstrate what you believe about him and the Biblical definition on this subject. At the end of the day, it should matter to you what God says about this subject.
