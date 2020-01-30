I receive many comments regarding articles I’ve written from readers. Though some admit they do not practice or participate in their religious adherence as they should, they indeed appreciate the reminder to do so.
Some have a difference of opinion since their worldview is that of atheism or agnosticism. One thing for sure is that none can deny our nation was founded upon the beliefs of Judeo Christianity. The framers of our Declaration of Independence and United States Constitution would wholeheartedly agree.
Benjamin Franklin, a signer of the Declaration of Independence, and the least religious, called for prayer at the Constitutional Convention on June 28, 1787. Franklin admitted God graciously answered their prayers. Today, our Founding Fathers would expect nothing less in our government. They would expect elected and appointed official to adhere to and call upon divine providence. In other words, openly pray at government held meetings.
When the words “one nation under God” were inserted into our Pledge of Allegiance, it was purposefully done so that people would live their lives under the eye of God. He sees all and nothing escapes His attention. Mankind needs their conscience reminded so that they will live with integrity, honesty and piety. We cannot afford to rely on the mere wisdom of man. We need God as never before.
Sadly today, God is unwelcome into the corridors of many government council chambers throughout our nation. Why? Have humans become so obsessed with their education? Have they become so arrogant, they abrasively keep God out of government business? Are they ashamed of the Almighty Creator of the universe?
May we be reminded of our national motto, “In God We Trust.” To trust in the mere finite wisdom of man in the absence of God is failure. It is not constructive to keep God out of government. We need His guidance, wisdom and direction. “God bless America, land that I love. Stand beside her, and guide her, through the night with the light from above.”
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano.
