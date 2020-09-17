Our community needs to remember Nayeli Carrillo Gonzales (age 19), Adam Rene Guillen (age 21), Angel Manuel Haro Villareal (age 15), Abraham Ali Romero (age 16), Michael Ernesto Serrato Marroquin (age 21), Makeliah Rayann Osorno (age 11) and Elayna Saidee Dorig (age 12), who were victims of crimes this year. There are many others who died from a gunshot in the previous years we need to remember as well.
This devastation leaves behind hurting mothers, fathers, grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. The pain of grief after losing a loved one in such a tragic manner does not go away. It deepens the wound at times. This is why I remind our community never to forget these victims and their families. As I’ve indicated, there are many others who have died in previous years from such violence. Some families believe their loved one is forgotten or no one cares. I personally want to meet these families and assure them people in this community do care!
This is why another community vigil will be held on Sunday, Sept. 20, at 6:00 p.m. in front of Delano City Hall. Families of victims will see a community of people coming together who can relate to the grief they are going through. We will have city officials from Delano and McFarland as well as county officials who will join us at this vigil for victims of crime.
Families of victims are asked to bring a large portrait of their loved one who was a victim to crime so it can be displayed. If you have a T-shirts of your loved one, have your family and friends wear it. You may display signs showing unity to end violence.
As a reminder, wear your mask and social distancing guidelines will be requested. Bring a chair, bottled water and join with other community members from Delano, McFarland, Earlimart and Richgrove who are united to end violence. Feel free to reach out to me if you have any questions at 661-721-0111.
