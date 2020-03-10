In our local newspaper, The Daily Independent, was an article from The Bakersfield Californian written by Sam Morgen ("Kern County faces 'slow death' in new report on county finances," Feb. 25). I would like to address some of the issues raised, especially the "slow death" of Kern County.
Please allow me to introduce myself to some who may not know me, I am Peggy Breeden, mayor of Ridgecrest. I serve on many economic development boards in Ridgecrest and eastern Kern County.
The article addresses the budget of Kern County and Michael Turnipseed's, executive director of the Kern County Taxpayers Association, assessment that the county is in a financial "slow death."
Some in Bakersfield forget that the eastern portion of District 1 is also part of Kern County. We often speak in a "tongue in cheek manner" that the road to Bakersfield only goes one way from us to you. Our Supervisor Mick Gleason has represented us well and has been a proud and strong supporter of the Indian Wells Valley, in which Ridgecrest is located. In fact, the first year after his election, he brought a bus load of county officials to Ridgecrest, some noting that had never been here before.
Ridgecrest is the home of China Lake Naval Air Warfare Weapons Center. It is the Navy's premier weapons research, development and test center, which employs 5,067 military and civilian individuals with an additional 4,849 associated contractors. Its total economic activity is $1.82 billion annually. It is 86 percent of the economy of the Indian Wells Valley.
Last July, we had two massive earthquakes and a thousand more aftershocks since. Damage to the base was estimated to be $4 billion. This damage had a huge impact on operations there, the city and east Kern County.
With efforts from the Indian Wells Valley Economic Development Corp. under the leadership of Scott O'Neil, the China Lake Alliance with its leader Dave Janiec, the city of Ridgecrest and our manager Ron Strand, Kern County with Mick Gleason and the Navy, as well as local businesses, we have intensively worked to secure from Congress funding to repair the base.
With an unprecedented bipartisan effort, speed and the leadership from our elected officials, Congressman Kevin McCarthy and Sen. Dianne Feinstein, $3 billion was appropriated and funded for repairs this year.
More will be spent on rebuilding China Lake this year than the sum total commercial building in all of California. The investment to rebuild China Lake offers all of our Kern County contractors and businesses unique economic opportunities over the next few years.
Recently, the Navy and city of Ridgecrest held an Industry Day on the rebuild, with more than 600 contractors and businesses participating to learn about the funding, contracting and the processes involved for the rebuilding. We need businesses and their materials from all over Kern County to participate.
Relocating or opening additional offices in Ridgecrest will be a huge benefit to your businesses and our community. The opportunity to become a prime contractor or a sub, or to provide supplies, building materials or services offers dollars to all of Kern County.
While the county, as a whole, is undergoing the financial woes of agriculture and oil, we can either bear the burden or understand and participate in the economic boom to the city of Ridgecrest and the Indian Wells Valley and thus Kern County.
Where do you stand — additional money or more burdens?
Peggy Breeden is the mayor of Ridgecrest.
