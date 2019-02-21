We have been here before, this time of political division and turmoil. Yet, because we live in the present, we tend to think of it as unique, but it’s a recurring part of human history.
Wisdom teaches that time passes continuously and swiftly; that life is ephemeral. What does that mean? Not in the sense of a definition, but rather in the sense of a deep, daily awareness. Buddhists describe this awareness as an awakening. An awakening from what? To what?
We live mostly in life’s thickness: youth, education, family, work, social obligations, errands. While we know intellectually that “time passes,” it is not an immediate awareness, not part of our daily sense of the present. But, so what? Why should we be awake? Won’t that depress us, fill us with anxiety, even futility?
When I was in Costa Rica last year, we went on a nature walk and observed sloths lounging in the trees and cutter ants scuttling across our path. Obviously, they don’t ask why they hang out in trees and rush back and forth. They just do what they do, until they die.
While our lives are far more complicated, in a sense we scuttle through our days. Yes, we occasionally ask why and turn to various religious and non-religious beliefs to comfort and assure is that there is more. Yet, regardless of these beliefs, time passes swiftly and death awaits us all, and we live mostly asleep to this reality.
Being awake is to understand this deeply, to know that each hour, each day, each week, each month, each year, each holiday will not come again. The memories and pictures we treasure confirm and remind us of this fact. But being awake is easier preached than practiced. “Being in the moment” can quickly become a cliché muttered in meditation, forgotten when the car starts and we are on the road again, plunged into the issues of the day. There are, of course, special times, like watching a sunset over the mountains or ocean, as I have in Cambria, when we are one with the moment. But these experiences are rare, probably because we are removed and isolated from the daily shuffle. Between them time passes unnoticed.
A paradox: when we’re young we are eager for time to pass quickly because of what we want to achieve in the future, a future that seems endless. When we’re older we want time to slow down because our lives are mostly in the past, and the future is short. Yet, at any time, when we look back at our lives, there are times we took for granted and wish now that we had paid them more attention. Like watching our children open presents, having coffee with friends, listening to lively class discussions. Doing so, of course, does not stop time, but enhances it for us, especially since it will never come again.
Seasons come and seasons go. As the author of “Ecclesiastes” tells us, there is “a time to weep, and a time to laugh … A time to get, and a time to lose.” In every season of our lives we must remind ourselves to be awake, whether it’s a breakfast of pancakes and maple syrup with our young children, or years later a special dinner in France with our daughter and sister. Yes, time passes, and, yes, every moment is special.
Jack Hernandez is a retired director of the Norman Levan Center of the Humanities at Bakersfield College. The opinions expressed are his own.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.