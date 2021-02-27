I am very disturbed once again to hear of another victim being shot and killed in Delano on the evening of Tuesday, Feb. 16. A few hours prior to this tragic incident, I spoke at the Delano City Council meeting concerning an earlier shooting at the Delano cemetery and expressed that one shooting death is too many.
I was in disbelief to hear it was Christina Armendariz whose life was taken in a senseless shooting. I knew Christina and went by her residence two weeks ago to pick up plates of food as she raised funds to help with the funeral expense for her dad. It is not right nor fair that Christina’s family has to live with this heartbreaking situation.
If it were possible for the voices of victims to be spoken from their graves, they would cry out for justice. They would tell us to never give up in asking those with information on their murder to tell investigators. To not speak out is to be as guilty as the person who pulled the trigger. Such individuals should not be afraid to say something. To not say something is being part of the problem, not the solution.
The general public should not have to live in fear in their communities. Heartless assassins live their lives freely thinking they got away with murder. Family and friends of victims must seek justice for victims who cannot speak for themselves. Sooner or later the guilty will be caught. A call is made for the unification of residents in all our communities (Delano, McFarland, Richgrove, Earlimart, etc). Let’s pray and seek justice for victims of crime who cannot speak for themselves.
I invite you to follow my Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pastordavid.vivas.
