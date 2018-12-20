Valley fever cases hit a record high in 2017 with 7,466 new cases in California (37 percent of those from Kern county). Living in Bakersfield, we have all heard about valley fever, but do we really understand how serious it is?
Valley fever is caused by breathing cocci spores found in the soil, and it is more difficult to diagnose and treat because the initial symptoms overlap with other illnesses, but it can develop into a serious disease. Additionally, there is no vaccine for valley fever.
The recent rise in cases is concerning because symptoms range from minor (acute coccidioidomycosis) to severe (chronic and disseminated coccidioidomycosis). Lack of valley fever risk and prevention method information widely available and accessible for Kern County’s diverse population (which includes Asian, African and other populations) is the most pressing concern.
Outdoor workers, Kern County employs over 72,000, and participants in recreational outdoor activities are examples of groups with a higher risk of exposure and infection because they’re in closer proximity to areas where soil is being disturbed during peak infection months. Outdoor workers in Kern County are employed by major industries, such as oil and agriculture, and valley fever is a serious economic risk that affects productivity and cannot be ignored. If outdoor workers, who are an integral part of our workforce, are at risk, that is very concerning because it can cause huge issues in our economy with the trend of increasing valley fever cases.
Elected officials, such as Rep. Kevin McCarthy, Assemblyman Vince Fong and Assemblyman Rudy Salas, are actively working to get funding and support for ongoing research, but we need to reevaluate how we are educating the community about risk factors. Organizations such as Kern County Public Health Services Department and Valley Fever Americas Foundation provide information regarding valley fever, such as which type of environment and ethnicities are more likely to contract it. But is that information being passed along effectively to the public? We need a more active multilingual public outreach program that educates our community by reflecting the demographics.
Valley fever is not a new topic in Kern County, but the way we discuss it needs to change. By including information about prevention methods and highlighting high risk factors (ethnicity, environments, occupations, etc.), for starters, there is potential to decrease the recent trend of rising valley fever cases. Organizations like the Kern County Department of Public Health need better allocation of resources to increase their public outreach efforts to educate more people.
Jasmeen Chauhan is a Bakersfield resident and current Master of Public Health, Administration and Policy student at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities.
