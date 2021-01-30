I certainly believe unity can make a difference for the better or for the worse. When I hear our nation must unite, I ask on what?
Our nation is the United States of America. But is there unity that we are one nation under God? Do we truly embrace the national motto “In God We Trust”?
I realize not all Americans are theists. Some are atheists, and this is their prerogative. But speaking at a rational thinker and as a person of faith, I address my question to theists (believers in God). Theists don’t pose a threat to atheists. If anything, we affirm the United States Constitution and recognize it to grant atheists the freedom of choice not to believe in a deity.
I do believe in unity for a common cause. As a Christian, I recognize my calling as an ambassador for Christ (2 Corinthians 5:20). Our citizenship is in heaven (Philippians 3:20). My life is dedicated to doing God’s will over my will (Luke 9:23; Matthew 6:11), because one day we will all stand before the judgment of God and have to answer for what we said, did or didn’t do (Matthew 12:36, Hebrews 9:27, 2 Corinthians 5:10). All that will matter is whether we did the will of God.
The Bible says, “Can two walk together except they be agreed?” (Amos 3:3) For theists, agreement must be on the will of God. Christian believers must agree on every principle outlined in the scriptures (1 Corinthians 1:10). If our nation is to see unity, it must be on God’s terms.
Perhaps to some, this may be an extreme statement to make, but as a theist, I aim to please God and recognize that my heavenly father has the final word on every issue. He possesses infinite wisdom. As finite human beings, we cannot afford to undermine the scriptures, which contain the whole counsel of his will.
