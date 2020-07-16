Many in our community and surrounding areas have been affected by the death of someone we know or know of as a result of being shot. My own son Adam, along with four of his friends, were shot on Jan. 31 while visiting a memorial of a friend at the corner of Hiett Avenue and County Line Road. Adam died from the gunshot wounds.
Never would I expect to receive a call in the early morning hours informing me of this tragic situation. It’s a nightmare that lives on with the victim's family and friends. No one truly understands the devastation and pain that leaves a hole in the heart of loved ones.
The recent deaths of two girls, 11 and 12, have caused an outcry from citizens in Delano and surrounding areas. A heartless person took the lives of these young innocent girls. How can a person sleep at night? And what about those who know who committed this crime? Do they feel bad about this? Do these people have children of their own? Do they have young cousins, nieces or nephews? The guilty have to live with the ugly thought of committing these violent acts.
On Jan. 2, 19-year-old Nayeli Carrillo Gonzalez was sitting on the bleachers at Cesar Chavez Park here in Delano when she was shot and killed. She didn’t deserve this nor did the other victims. I received phone calls from several dozen in our community after the most recent shooting of the two young girls asking what could be done to prevent future shootings. They ask what is the police department doing?
I want to say at this point that the investigators can only go by the information they have. In many cases, they have little to go on because “witnesses” don’t want to cooperate or say anything that may be of help to investigators. These “witnesses” fear retaliation from those who commit these shootings. If you know something about any of these shootings, do the right thing in the sight of God and call the tip line at 661-721-3369.
I invite our community to join me, along with families of loved ones who have been victims of such shootings, in front of Delano City Hall at 7 p.m. July 19 for a vigil, united to end violence. Bring a photo of your loved one who died a violent death. Bring your American flag or signs which display your love for our community, neighborhoods, police department, city of Delano, etc.
It may be hot that evening, so bring plenty of water, an umbrella and even a folding chair. We need to send a strong message that our community is united to end violence.
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano.
