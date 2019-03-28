Have you ever been falsely accused? Perhaps at your place of employment, you’ve been blamed for something wrong you never did? Someone you thought was your friend threw you under the bus. It’s happens all too often. Why people make things up that aren’t true shows they have way too much time on their hands.
An accusation may be untrue, but for the one accusing, in their mind, it is true because of their own perception. Perception is not reality. It may be the reality in the figment of the imagination of the accuser, but perception isn’t reality; truth is reality.
In the days when Jesus Christ walked the earth, the religious Pharisees, Sadducees and Scribes falsely accused the Lord. Their hatred of Him caused them to plot to have the Lord murdered (John 11:53). There is something sinister about a person who brings false allegations against an innocent person.
Satan is called “the accuser of the brethren” (Revelation 12:10). However, many are doing Satan’s dirty work and he’ll gladly take all the volunteers he can get. Instead of looking to find fault in people, spend your time helping to make a better difference in the lives of others. Life is too short to be doing Satan’s dirty work, don’t you think?
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano. The views expressed are his own.
