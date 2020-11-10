The Kern County Election Office has received many questions regarding counting the outstanding ballots from the Nov. 3 election, which I would like to address.
This year, largely due to the pandemic, massive numbers of voters voted using their mail ballots. Many of these were received and processed prior to election day. These were the approximately 128,000 votes reported in the initial count on election night. However, even more mail ballots were received just prior to or on Election Day. As of Nov 5, these outstanding mail ballots totaled 137,896. And we are still receiving ballots in the mail that were postmarked by Nov. 3 and are eligible to be processed.
By contrast, fewer than 17,000 ballots were voted regularly at the polls and counted on election night. In addition, there are approximately 30,000 to 40,000 provisional/conditional ballots voted at the polls. These are primarily voters who did not surrender their mail ballot or registered to vote on Election Day.
Because of the security features in place regarding mail ballots, we cannot begin to count them immediately after the election. They had to be removed from the secure bags used to transport them to the election office on election night, then run through the sorter to have the signature scanned. Then election workers compared each one of the 137,896 signatures to what we have on file for that voter. This process was completed on Nov. 6.
The envelopes that were accepted are run through the envelope cutter and the extractor to pull the ballots out. The ballots are then unfolded and examined for tears, etc., that might cause problems going through the tabulator. They are then logged and batched and sent to the count room to be tabulated. However, that is not the end of the process, because if the machine reads overvotes or write-ins on a ballot, it then goes to a team of adjudicators for review. Once adjudication is completed, the batch can be counted and reported to the state.
The first post-election batch was completed and results updated on Nov. 7. We anticipate processing batches and updating results at least every few days, more often if possible. Once the vote by mail are completed, we can process provisional ballots.
The elections staff started working up to 12-hour days, six or even seven days a week several weeks before the election. They were processing the early arriving vote by mail ballots, as well as recruiting poll workers for Election Day. This was especially challenging due to the number of experienced poll workers who could not work due to being susceptible to COVID-19, who had COVID-19 or were exposed and needed to quarantine, or who just had some of the symptoms of COVID-19 and, therefore, could not work at the polls.
I would like to thank the members of the public who volunteered and the county employees who worked at the polls to ensure that CDC guidelines were being followed so we could ensure the safety of voters and poll workers. On Election Day, most elections staff worked from 6 a.m. Nov. 3 to 2 a.m. Nov. 4 and were back in the office later that morning. Elections staff will continue to work 12 to 14 hours/day, seven days/week, as needed, until the election is certified.
Since transparency is important so that voters can have confidence in the election process, we have been answering questions from the public and giving interviews to the media whenever possible since Election Day. Observers are welcome to observe the process, and we have had observers in the election office viewing the process since Election Day. For those interested in understanding the vote-counting process in more detail, we have a video on our website KernVote.com that explains and demonstrates the processing of vote by mail ballots.
Mary Bedard is the Kern County registrar of voters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.