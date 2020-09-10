It’s election season, and voters, for the most part, are interested in the agenda of new candidates running for an open City Council seat. Voters deserve to know what positions candidates take and want to elect someone who best represents us, their constituents. It’s called transparency.
Transparency is necessary for candidates. Any candidate who becomes evasive in answering questions pertaining to reasons as to why they are running for office or speaking of their proposed plan if elected, will bring a shadow of doubt over them. People are not interested in hearing candidates speak of how intelligent he/she thinks they are. Voters want to know if candidates have their best interest at heart.
A candidate who may be educated or successful in business, should never speak down to voters as if average persons are a bunch of ignoramuses or idiots. The fact some voters may not measure up to the education and degrees certain candidates obtained does not make the candidate superior than the average person. A candidate needs to abstain from an arrogant, egotistical, conceited, haughty or smart-aleck attitude. People will see through such arrogance, if displayed by the candidate, and will be turned off by it. The voter will then advertise “who not to vote for.” Candidates can be assertive of their positions while displaying a humble attitude. The average person cannot stand a candidate who thinks he/she “knows it all.”
A Candidates Forum for those running for the Delano City Council is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 2, at 6:00 p.m. Seven candidates have been invited to participate. The Candidates Forum will be “live streamed” on DELANO NOW & DELANO LIFE Facebook pages for the community at large to view. You, the voters and citizens, should be informed of who these candidates are and what their positions are. This is a good platform for candidates to be transparent about their views and plans for the city of Delano.
Myself along with several pastors will obtain questions in advance to be asked of the candidates concerning city business, issues and other matters that concern the people of Delano. Save the date and tune in for this informative Candidates Forum.
