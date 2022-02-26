COMMUNITY VOICES: To the family and friends of a murdered loved one

Many have gone through a nightmare when they received the tragic news that a family member was shot and killed. The initial shock causes a range of mixed emotions of sadness and anger.
“Who could have done this?” is the question played over and over in the minds of family and friends of the victim. Investigators interview those who could be helpful only to find no one wants to talk.
I have been in contact with several who have lost a loved one from an assassin’s bullet. I hear their frustrations about the ongoing investigation. No new updates or information is available. For myself and another mom and family, we’ve been waiting two years. Other have waited longer.
I am reaching out to the family or friends of those shot and killed, to offer support in seeking justice for your loved one. I understand what you are going through because I’m going through it myself. I would like to raise awareness of your loved one’s murder case.
Surviving family members often tell me it seems as if the community has forgotten the tragic death of their loved one. Some who call themselves “friends” appear to also have forgotten these victims. They appeared to care at the time of their death.
I want to help be that advocate in seeking justice for your loved one. I’d like to meet with family and friends of victims of crime here in Delano. You may reach me through Facebook messenger. You can also email or phone me at pastordavidvivas@gmail.com or 661-721-0111. (I do not get text messages on that number.)
Each of us going through this painful journey can be of support to one another as we call for justice for our loved ones. Others in Delano, who may not have been through what you or I have been through, will also join in this endeavor. You’re not alone in this hellish nightmare.
Someone out there knows who was responsible for the murder of your family member. Together we will seek justice and speak out for those who cannot speak for themselves. I look forward to hearing from you.
You can follow me on my Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pastordavid.vivas.
