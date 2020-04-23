As we experience this pandemic and “stay-at-home” order issued by the governor, our lives have been disrupted in many ways. I attended and spoke at a funeral last week of a member of my congregation. Because of the COVID-19 situation, the funeral had to be “live streamed” as many could not attend. Businesses, schools and churches have been unable to operate. Many have been laid off or lost their jobs. Some are going through financial hardships. The list goes on and on.
To the graduating class of 2020, the news that you may not have a graduation ceremony to receive your diploma must be disappointing. I know firsthand how happy I was when we had our senior picnic, received my diploma with my graduating class and attended grad night. Those memories are etched in my mind. I can certainly see why you would be disappointed to not experience this. No one anticipated this pandemic.
In life, we experience disappointments. Much of it is out of our control. My son, Adam, was shot and killed this past January. This tragic situation has devastated his family and his friends alike. I no longer will receive his phone calls or text messages. He had plans to continue college. Now, those aspirations he had to complete college and achieve a career will never happen. As a bereaved parent, I have to live with the pain of grief and make the best of every day. I embrace those close to me and appreciate even more the wonderful people in this community who are a part of my life in some way.
Yes, I can see why you are disappointed. I encourage you to make plans to celebrate your graduation in the near future once the “stay-at-home” order is lifted. Life doesn’t always go the way we’d like for it to go. I am certain your family and friends are proud of your accomplishments where your education is concerned.
I will not see my son, Adam, achieve his career goal. You can set your goal and not allow this temporary setback called a pandemic stop you. Make the best of every situation. Ask for God’s guidance and appreciate the people in your life.
Don't forget to thank your teachers, principals, superintendents and board members for looking out for your best interests. Class of 2020, may God bless you now and always.
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano.
