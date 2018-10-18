Over the years, I’ve counseled with many who have been treated unfairly. More often than not, the mistreated came from a close friend or family member. Depending on the type of mistreatment, harsh treatment or piercing words can leave a deep wound.
Some who have been mistreated have a difficult time overcoming these incidents. It can leave the person bitter and resentful toward the one who caused the mistreatment. The wounded individual may not always know how to let something go or forgive the one who caused the wound.
Forgiveness is powerful.
We’re told by our Lord to pray — “forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us” (Matthew 6:12). Forgiving those who caused the wounds helps you more than it helps the person who caused the wound. The offender may never ask for your forgiveness, however, God sees and knows your situation. The offender will one day stand before God and be judged for the wrong done to you.
You can overcome and heal from such wounds. A prophecy of our Lord was written that reads: “And one shall say unto him, ‘What are these wounds in your hands?’ Then he shall answer, ‘Those with which I was wounded in the house of my friends’” (Zecharaiah 13:6). The Lord can identify with your pain and sorrow. But you can learn to identify with His willingness to forgive those who wounded him. Forgive and let your healing begin.
World Harvest International al Church is located at 925 Jefferson St. in Delano. Phone 661-721-0111. Sunday celebration service at 9:30 a.m., Tuesday Bible study at 7 p.m. and Wednesday evening service is at 7 p.m. Contact them at P.O. Box 250 Delano, CA 93216 or email them at worldharvestintl@yahoo.com
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano. The views expressed are his own.
