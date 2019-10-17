Health officials have raised concern over the use of e-cigarettes and vaping due to a number of reported illnesses and lung damage linked to the use of this product. As of the writing of this article, there have been at least 1,080 injuries and 18 deaths connected to e-cigarettes, battery-powered devices that can look like flash drives and pens and that mimic smoking by heating liquids containing substances such as nicotine and marijuana.
According to an investigation by state health departments in Illinois and Wisconsin, it traces the first signs of illness among 53 patients to April. The victims were mostly young men averaging the age of 19 who ended up in the hospital, many under intensive care. A third went on respirators.
Such individuals experienced coughing, chest pain or shortness of breath before their health deteriorated to the point that they needed to be hospitalized, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Other reported symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue, fever and weight loss.
Many victims have ended up with acute respiratory distress syndrome, a life-threatening condition in which fluid builds up in the lungs and prevents oxygen from circulating in the bloodstream, according to the report.
Walgreens has decided to stop selling e-cigarette products nationwide. The city of San Francisco and Beverly Hills have decided to ban e-cigarette sales from their city. A Los Angeles City Council member introduced a measure to follow in line with the same ban. Now, the city of Delano is considering such a ban. Some may argue this will mean less tax revenue for the city, but a life saving is worth more than a tax revenue.
Vaping is indeed an epidemic affecting the health of many young people who begin vaping in their elementary years. Children should never use such products. Advocates of these devices will find themselves facing a multitude of parents/guardians fighting for their kids. Vaping has gotten national attention. Those who use these products are encouraged to quit before your health is jeopardized. If you need help kicking the habit, contact myself at 661-721-0111 and I’ll put you in touch with a rehabilitation program.
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.