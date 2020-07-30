Many people you see on a daily basis have personal struggles you may know nothing about. The struggle can be embedded deep and the person may not know how to overcome such struggles.
Struggles have to do with overcoming an addiction to drugs, alcohol, pornography, gambling, anger, unforgiveness, hatred, depression, etc. There are many other struggles some want to be free from but don’t know how to overcome such issues.
A person with a wounded spirit, where their personal feelings have been deeply injured, can be so focused on the wrong done to them, that they view everything through their injury or wrong treatment. They feel victimized and struggle to let go of a wrong done to them.
Though the struggle is real, you can overcome severe struggles. Problems are meant to be solved, not drown you. If you have faith in God, you can have the peace of God when the storms of life hit you the hardest. Don’t let the real issues of the day cause your faith to weaken. It is in those times you find out what your faith is made of.
The Scripture is true when it states, “all things are possible to those who would believe” (Mark 9:23). Remember, even though the struggle may be real, your faith must be greater than the struggle itself.
I invite you to follow my Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pastordavid.vivas
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano.
