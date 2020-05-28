Pentecost Sunday is a Christian observance of the descent of the Holy Spirit upon believers during the Day of Pentecost. This was an occasion in which Jewish people celebrate as The Feast of Weeks, which marked the wheat harvest in Israel. Another meaning is the observance where God gave the Torah to the nation of Israel through Moses on Mt. Sinai.
This year, however, Pentecost Sunday for many Christian churches across California will be that much more significant. Many churches are planning to open their building facilities. An order was given by Gov. Gavin Newsom for non-essential businesses to close during the coronavirus pandemic back in March. Churches were included to close their doors in his order. If any would not comply with his order, a $1,000 fine or 90 days in jail would be the consequence.
The governor placed a four phase plan to reopen California. Pastors/religious leaders believe the governor should have included churches and other religious gatherings to have been included in Phase 2, but were not. Phase 2 allows for restaurant and other businesses to reopen under social distancing guidelines.
This appears to be discriminatory against churches. Churches offer a necessary service to the community in several aspects and should have been included in Phase 2. The U.S. Department of Justice agrees and sent a message to Gov. Newsom to do more to accommodate in-person religious gatherings. The president also has acknowledged the essential presence of the church in our respective communities.
On Sunday, there are well over 1,200 pastors who plan to open up their churches on Pentecost Sunday. The number may increase as of the publishing of this column. Such churches are going to follow CDC guidelines in maintaining a safe environment. Under the U.S. Constitution, which is the law of the land, we will follow our First Amendment privilege. May God bring hope and healing to our communities.
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano.
