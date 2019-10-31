A character named Polonius (who was William Shakespeare’s chief counselor to King Claudius in "Hamlet") said, “Neither a borrower nor a lender be. For loan oft loses both itself and a friend.” To put it plain, “if you loan money to a friend, say ‘goodbye’ to the money and the friendship.” Loaning money to friends will cause damage to the friendship if the loan is not paid back.
Perhaps you, the reader, may have loaned or borrowed money from a friend or relative. If the money was been paid back in a reasonable amount of time, that is rare. There are borrowers who have selective memory and have to be reminded of their agreement. But for some reason, some won’t keep their word to pay the money back. The borrower should not have to be reminded of what they agreed to. If the borrower can’t pay back as agreed in a timely manner, the borrower should extend the courtesy of contacting the lender, offer a reasonable explanation and reschedule payment. But more often than not, the borrower takes the lender for granted and will ignore their responsibility to pay back as agreed.
It can be frustrating to the lender when the borrower ignores friendly reminders of overdue payment. It would be great if the borrower had the same attitude to re-pay money as they had when they borrowed. When a person refuses to pay back money, they disrespect the lender and even their own word. Their promise to pay back is meaningless and their word is no good. It’s a reflection on their character when the borrower refuses to pay back money that doesn’t belong to them. Such a person proves they are dishonest, have no integrity and cannot be trusted. It could also be they are not good stewards over their own finances and have a history of people they’ve burned and loans they’ve not paid back.
Proverbs 22:7 says, “…the borrower is servant to the lender.” Romans 13:8 says, “Owe no one anything…” If you owe money but haven’t paid back as agreed, take time to call the lender today and make it right. The person who loaned you money was considerate at the time of your request. Don’t be selfish by refusing to pay back or acting like a jerk in ignoring reminders from the lender. The money was not yours to begin with and still isn’t. Honor your word and make it right. If you have to, add interest on top of what you borrowed to show the lender your appreciation for helping you in a time of need. Don’t take the lender to be a fool. God sees and hears everything. You may fool some of the people some of the time, but you won’t fool all people all of the time, and you’ll never fool God anytime. Live up to your word.
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.