Easter Sunday, as we traditionally have known it, is a major event celebrated among Christian believers in Jesus Christ. This is an event recognized as the cornerstone of the Christian faith. Paul the Apostle said, had the resurrection never occurred, our faith in Christ would be pointless (1 Corinthians 15:14).
At the time of this writing, this coming Sunday will be Easter. Many look forward to attending Easter Sunday service at their local church. This year, people will not be able to gather due to the stay-at-home order in California. However, believers in Christ will continue to celebrate the bodily resurrection of Christ in their homes with family.
Two thousand years ago, all the forces of hell tried to destroy the Lord Jesus Christ but could not. Their efforts to do so didn't succeed and will not succeed this Easter. As a matter of fact, the faithful believers in Christ recognize the bodily resurrection of Jesus at all times, not just during Easter.
I would like to invite the community of readers to join me for Communion or the Lord’s Supper this Easter Sunday via my Facebook page. If you have access to the internet, type in www.facebook.com/pastordavid.vivas at 10 a.m. You’ll need to add myself or sign up for a Facebook account before you add me.
You’ll then need to get a small cup of grape juice and a small piece of bread or cracker so that we can all partake together. You’ll hear a teaching from the Scriptures and after, we’ll all partake of Communion together on Facebook Live.
I look forward to having you join with us this Easter Sunday. If you have any questions, feel free to contact our office at 661-721-0111.
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano.
