COMMUNITY VOICES: The resurrection of Christ: Spiritual or physical?

"And if Christ is not risen, then our preaching is empty, and your faith is also empty" (1 Corinthians 15:14).
The resurrection of Jesus Christ was not only necessary to the truthfulness of the gospel; it is essential to the Christian faith.
There have been several misrepresentations by religionists concerning the resurrection of Christ. Some going under the semblance of Christianity have deviated from the testimony of the sacred Scriptures concerning Christ's bodily resurrection. Jesus clearly stated he would physically rise from the dead (John 2:19-21).
Christ Jesus did not receive a rematerialized body as some have theorized (see Luke 24:39). The book of Romans 10:9-10 clearly states it is necessary for believers in Christ to accept and believe that Jesus Christ was raised from the dead. Belief in the bodily resurrection is essential to salvation.
The resurrection of Christ is the greatest event in the history of mankind. It is the cornerstone of the Christian faith. Our eternal destiny with the Lord is predicated on the reality of his resurrection. Christianity would be meaningless had Jesus not resurrected. Since his bodily resurrection is an actual event, all components of our faith are confirmed as true in every sense.
If your religious organization, affiliation, society or denomination denies the physical and bodily resurrection of Jesus Christ, everything they claim in their teachings are void. This was the message repeated in the New Testament by Paul the Apostle. Remove yourself from such a group and find a body of believers who affirm the New Testament definition of the resurrection of Jesus.
The bodily resurrection of Christ is not just a feature of Christianity; it is of essential significance, which dominates the New Testament. If you have any questions, comments or disagreement with this article, share your thoughts with me.
