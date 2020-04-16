There is a question asked by several over the past weeks regarding the pandemic our world is facing. “Why does God permit such a horrible disease if He’s all powerful? Couldn’t He have prevented it?” The short answer is yes, He could have stopped the spread of it. But why didn’t He?
Only in a perfect world, there would be no tragedies, evil, plagues, dangers, death and so forth. It is unfair to blame God for the bad situations, which occur on earth. The Bible describes God as being “good.” James 1:17 clearly identifies “every good and perfect gift is from the Father above…”
When you face a challenging situation or go through a dark time in your life, that time, especially, should draw you closer to God. In those moments of uncertainty, your faith and complete trust should be in the Creator of the universe. He alone knows what will happen tomorrow. And as His creation, you can have complete confidence in the God who holds tomorrow because He is already there.
The Bible speaks of many instances where nations have faced difficulty. We should always depend on the Lord as Jehovah-Jireh. Those who have a sense of “self-sufficient” should think again and realize their need for the Savior. To those who have exchanged their faithfulness to Him for something temporal, I would urge you examine yourself in light of the life of Christ. He exercised great humility and served as an example to us of what it means to have devoted allegiance to His Heavenly Father. If Jesus did this, we who believe in Christ should as well. May we all grow closer to the Lord.
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.