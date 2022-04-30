COMMUNITY VOICES: The necessity of prayer

Prayer is a communication between a believer and their creator.
For Christians, followers of Christ, we know the necessity of it. Although our Heavenly Father is not opposed to us going to him with our needs, he deserves worship, adoration and praise.
Prayer should not be used as one would use a spare tire, a first-aid kit or a fire extinguisher (only in emergency situations). Those tools are necessary in certain emergency matters.
A believer should pray daily, knowing the importance of having a healthy communication with our Lord. God hears our prayers and responds accordingly. His response may not be audible, but it is noticeable to the discerning believer.
Our Heavenly Father may not always answer the way we’d like for him to, but he does answer. A petition prayer must be according to the will of God. The Lord is not going to answer, in the affirmative, a prayer outside of his will. A “no” answer to such prayers is his answer. He may answer “wait.” His will is his desire (see 1 John 5:14-15).
Some have substituted “a moment of silence” in place of prayer. However, if we want God to respond to prayer, we should not be silent to God. Silence is not communication. Jesus Christ, as our example, taught us how to pray and what to say when we pray. A review of the Gospels (Matthew, Mark, Luke and John) is evident that our Lord did not offer “a moment of silence” when he prayed.
The example of “The Lord’s Prayer” is seen in the book of John, chapter 17. The Lord prays for his disciples and for unbelievers to respond to the message of repentance and salvation. Prayer is key in communication with us, his creation and our creator. Remember, “his will be done on earth as it is in heaven.”
