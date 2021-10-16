COMMUNITY VOICES: The 'Jezebel spirit' among us

To the Biblical student, the name Jezebel is attributed to an evil queen married to king Ahab of Israel (see 1 Kings 16). Jezebel convinced her husband to abandon worship to Jehovah God and introduced Baal worship to Israel. This was considered an abomination to the Lord God.
Jezebel was a wicked, manipulative and vile woman with a weak, inept and spineless husband. King Ahab is said to have provoked the Lord more so than all the kings before him (1 Kings 16:33). He committed the epitome of sacrilege. Unfortunately, many today follow in his ungodly example by allowing sacrilege in houses of worship with entertainment and ambiances disguised as “worship to God.”
A “Jezebel spirit” is identified in Revelation 2:18-29 at the church of Thyatira. This person was a self-identified prophetess who was permitted to seduce the servants of God to commit sexual sins along with other forms of sacrilege. The perversion of this individual is an example of what a true Christian is not.
The church of Thyatira is identified as an active congregation in their city with good attributes. It was their tolerance of this wicked person claiming to be a prophetess that the Lord himself opposed. Her being permitted to teach sexual perversion was insulting to the Lord. Why the overseer of this congregation permitted this and seemingly no one confronted this wicked woman was possibly due to apathy on the part of the overseer concerning doctrinal purity.
Almighty God structured marriage between one man and one woman. This is recorded in Genesis chapter 2. The Lord God is a God of order. Anything out of the order of God is disorderly and cannot function as God intended. Sexual relations between a man and a woman was designed only in the boundaries of the marriage covenant. Marriage is honorable according to Hebrews 13:4. Anything outside the boundaries of the marriage covenant between one man and one woman is not condoned in the sacred Scriptures (see 1 Corinthians 6:9-10; 5:11).
If you ask a Christian pastor, minister, bishop or elder about this, and if they are truthful with you, they will echo the same. Some may be reluctant since they care more about not hurting other's feelings. However, if they care about the truth of Scripture, they will show you what God says about such sinful behavior.
The Jezebel spirit is not limited to a female. This vile debauchery of a spirit comes through men as well who claim to speak for God. The Jezebel spirit disguises itself through humans who profess to be Christian. Such men will teach sexual perversion by what they permit in their own lives and what they watch on movies filled with sexual perversion. These men who teach such filth will most likely be flirtatious with other women who are not their spouse. The man with this Jezebel spirit is envious, hateful, vengeful and destructive with their forked tongue against God-fearing people.
The person with the Jezebel spirit is to be avoided. The comparison of the wicked queen of the Old Testament with the character traits of those pretending to be “good Christians” is a stern warning to the New Testament believers. This warning needs to be echoed by God-fearing ministers of righteousness.
Those who echo this warning will be judged by those with a Jezebel spirit as being hateful, judgmental, bigoted or condemning. These Godly ministers are neither of those. It is a mandate from Heaven that they issue a warning to the Body of Christ against those with a Jezebel spirit (1 Timothy 5:20; 2 Timothy 4:2). God-fearing ministers must take a bold stand against the destructive Jezebel spirit, which has infiltrated many congregations across the world.
Believers in Christ cannot afford to tolerate the Jezebel spirit in their congregation “in the name of love.” Unless this wicked spirit is openly exposed, the Jezebel spirit will continue in their destructive ways, deceiving the gullible, misleading the uninformed and pushing their perverted agenda on the innocent who do not know better. The Lord God through the sacred Scriptures has given us warning. We need to listen to his warning and be alert against the pretentious Christian who really is the enemy of God (James 4:4; 2 Peter 2:1-3).
