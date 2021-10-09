COMMUNITY VOICES: The firing squad of accusations

An accusation is a charge or claim that someone has done something illegal or wrong. If an accusation is made against an individual, it may or may not be true. The ugly side of an accusation made by an accuser is that the accused is often viewed in a bad light, even though the accused may be totally innocent of accusations.
Those with a sinister, hidden agenda will go to great extents to destroy the reputation or credibility of a person they despise. An accuser with this agenda often has something in their own life to hide. They see no fault in their own life but are quick to point out what they perceive to be wrong in the life of those they seek to injure. An accuser who is a narcissist is often heartless and has no empathy. They seek the demise of the good reputation of the innocent by spewing accusations from the figment of their warped imaginations.
Some accusers who are wrong in their accusations may refuse to retract an erroneous statement about those they have accused. Their pride and ego will keep them from apologizing. The accuser may assume their freedom of speech entitles them to freely accuse without evidence to support their accusations. However, the accuser will eventually be found out by people with honor, ethics and integrity. The devious accuser must be exposed if they refuse to apologize and repent of their deceitful ways.
An accuser who refuses to live up to the Biblical standard of integrity in their own life is disingenuous and hypocritical. Such a person has no room to talk when pointing a finger of accusation. The accuser may round up a group of people, creating a firing squad of accusations against the accused. The accuser will often gather like-minded individuals who are just as mean-spirited as they. Birds of a feather certainly flock together. If you hang out with buzzards, the nature of buzzards you become.
I’m sure this article would infuriate an accuser. It is a mirror of your reflection. It will only anger the accuser who refuses to change into a better person. The next time you’re tempted to accuse someone, give that person the benefit of the doubt and go speak with them of what you believe is wrong. If you are satisfied with their answer, then let it go.
An accusation isn’t always true. But if it is true, meaning the accused is in the wrong and refuses to change, there are appropriate ways in handling this, depending on the matter. I encourage you to read Matthew 18:15-17, 1 Timothy 5:20, James 5:19-20, St Luke 17:3, Titus 3:10 and Psalm 37:1-9.
