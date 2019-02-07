After watching the advertisement by Gillette recently, it got me thinking about “toxic masculinity” and the attack on men in this country.
I was disturbed in many ways by the commercial’s message and its portrayal of men. The commercial assumes that strong men who act like men are sexual harassers, bullies and overall treat people badly.
So, what is “toxic masculinity” exactly? To understand that term, you must know the difference between it and “masculinity.” There is a distinct difference, which is being overlooked. Masculinity, according to the dictionary, is the “characteristics that are traditionally thought to be typical of or suitable for men.” Some of these traits are physical strength, muscular body, facial hair, etc. Some of society, though, links these traits to negative behaviors, and assumes that if you display yourself as the traditional male, you have toxic masculinity. The word masculinity is slowly disappearing all together.
Toxic masculinity believes that: men cannot work cooperatively with women; men can never truly understand women; real men need to be strong and showing emotion is a sign of weakness, but anger is considered OK as an emotion; men can never be victims of abuse and talking about it is shameful; real men always want sex; men could never be single parents and they must always be the dominant one in the relationship; a man cannot be interested in anything feminine; and a real man cannot stay home with the kids while the wife works. We all know that these characteristics are not characteristics that all men have. Feminists have put these labels on men to try to become equal to them. I believe that all the hard work that women have accomplished, particularly seeking equality in the workplace, is slowly diminishing because the focus is not on hard work anymore, but rather tearing down men to try to surpass them and make them feel less.
What are the consequences of saying all men have toxic masculinity? Many women feel like they do not need a man anymore to raise a family, or for any other reason. The first consequence is single-family homes with no fathers present. Many people think this is a wonderful thing, and I commend all women who can raise children alone and work at the same time. What is the damage to the children though, with no male influence, particularly a strong male? Working with inmates for many years, I cannot remember one time while interviewing an inmate to do intake paperwork, that they specified that they came from a two-parent household. These men had no positive male role models in their lives who taught them the importance of being responsible, taking care of the family and to obey the law. According to Politifact, up to 60 percent of felons grew up in one-parent or other arrangement households, and it is one of the factors that contributes to eventual incarceration. It also states a child growing up in a mother-only household was almost twice as likely as a child growing up in a mother-father household to end up incarcerated.
The attack on men is leading some to not want to be in a committed relationship. I believe that men want to feel needed and wanted. They want to be a person who helps fix things. If a woman takes all this power away and makes the man feel he is doing something wrong by not letting the woman do things for herself, then it can lead to resentment. The further escalation of the woman seeing any of his masculine traits as toxic will lead to the end of the relationship. I believe that the more a man encounters a woman wanting to make him feel bad for being a “man,” the more likely that the man will avoid relationships all together.
The discussion about toxic masculinity is not going away anytime soon. There will always be two sides in this debate. Some will agree, and others won’t, but I hope that this discussion can get people thinking about this issue from a different perspective.
Stefanie Daubert is a Bakersfield resident and master of social work student. She can be reached at sdaubert@usc.edu.
