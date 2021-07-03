COMMUNITY VOICES: The Declaration of Independence and our Creator

July Fourth brings the celebration of Independence Day with the display of fireworks. The Declaration of Independence was adopted by the Continental Congress on July 4, 1776. Thirteen American colonies severed their political connections with Great Britain. The Declaration summarized the colonists’ motivation for seeking independence. By declaring themselves an independent nation, the American colonists were able to confirm an official alliance with the Government of France and obtain French assistance in the war against Great Britain.
Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Roger Sherman and Robert R. Livingston drafted a declaration of independence. After undergoing some minor revisions, the document was accepted and signed by many of our Founding Fathers. Some of the signers were Christian, Deists and Theistic Rationalists, meaning they believed in a powerful, rational and benevolent Creator God who was present and active in human affairs. They believed that the main factor in serving God was living a good and moral life, that promoting morality was the main purpose of religion, and that religion was crucial to society because it embraced morality.
In part, the document states, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights.” The signers had no doubt of their common worldview of God as they declared it was “self-evident.”
Other words used in the document were “Nature’s God” and “a firm reliance on the protection of Divine Providence.” These men, though not all devout Christians, had respect for God and relied on his guidance and protection over this new nation in times of distress or turmoil. They didn’t necessarily want to promote Christianity, but their respect for the God of the Bible was, without a doubt, evident. We see their reliance on our Creator displayed in their writings and speeches.
During this Fourth of July, let us remember that it is God who has given us life and liberty. Perhaps some of you may be a skeptic where Christianity and the Bible are concerned. This is your prerogative. I highly encourage you to study America’s history and discover how our Founding Fathers trusted in the God of the Bible. (Unfortunately, much has been eliminated out of our school history textbooks, where some Founding Fathers had a deep connection with God, the Bible and Christianity.) Their gatherings at the Continental Congress to their drafting of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution of the United States clearly reveal their firm reliance on the Savior. Our nation has a rich heritage in Judeo-Christian principles with its foundation being the Sacred Scriptures.
