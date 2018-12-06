Addiction is a condition in which a person engages in the use of a substance or in a behavior repeatedly regardless of severe consequences. Addiction may involve the use of substances such as alcohol, methamphetamine, opioids, cocaine, marijuana, nicotine and others or behaviors such as gambling or pornography. Scientific studies have shown the detrimental outcome of addiction where normal function of brain cells are concerned.
Certain drugs bring a person under the influence. When a person gives in to such drugs, they yield control of rational thinking. Such drugs have the sole purpose to alter your consciousness. It diminishes your responsibility, accountability, every level of thinking and function. A person in this state of mind cannot make proper decisions.
Such drugs are psychoactive with hallucinogenic properties. Consumption and use is not a game. The fact a small number may not have a severe experience with certain drugs, it should not be discounted a majority do. Depression, mood swings, intense anxiety and paranoid fear are just a few common side effects.
Gambling and pornography are also serious addictions. Such behaviors have interrupted the normal home life of a family. Nothing good comes from addiction. It results in bridges burned with friends and families. When a person acknowledges their addiction, they can be helped when they reach out for guidance. If you or someone you know is addicted and wants help, don’t hesitate to contact us. God desires all to overcome and live free from addiction.
World Harvest International Church is located at 925 Jefferson St. in Delano. Sunday celebration service is at 9:30 a.m., Tuesday Bible study is at 7 p.m. and Wednesday evening service is at 7 p.m. Contact them at 661-721-0111, P.O. Box 250, Delano, CA 93216 or email them at worldharvestintl@yahoo.com.
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano. The views expressed are his own.
