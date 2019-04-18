"And if Christ is not risen, then our preaching is empty and your faith is also empty" (I Corinthians 15:14 NKJV).
The resurrection of Jesus Christ was not only necessary to the truthfulness of the Gospel, it is essential to the Christian faith.
Throughout the centuries, there have been several misrepresentations concerning the resurrection of Christ. Unfortunately, some under the guise of Christianity have deviated from the testimony of Scripture concerning Christ's bodily resurrection and deny it. Yet Jesus Himself said He would physically rise from the dead. (John 2:19-21)
He did not receive a re-materialized body as some would theorize (see Luke 24:39). The book of Romans 10:9-10 clearly states it is necessary for believers in Christ to accept and believe that Jesus Christ was raised from the dead. This doctrine is essential to salvation.
The physical resurrection of Jesus Christ is the central theme of Christianity. Had the resurrection of Christ never taken place, everything about the Christian faith would be pointless. On this major occasion celebrated by followers of Jesus everywhere, I invite you to meet with us at World Harvest in Delano and hear a life changing message. Jesus is not dead; He is alive forevermore!
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano. The views expressed are his own.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.