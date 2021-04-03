COMMUNITY VOICES: The bodily resurrection of Jesus Christ

"And if Christ is not risen, then our preaching is empty and your faith is also empty." (I Corinthians 15:14)
The resurrection of Jesus Christ was not only necessary to the truthfulness of the Gospel, it is essential to the Christian faith.
There have been several misrepresentations concerning the resurrection of Christ. Some going under the semblance of Christianity have deviated from the testimony of the sacred scriptures concerning Christ's bodily resurrection. Jesus clearly stated he would physically rise from the dead. (John 2:19-21)
Christ Jesus did not receive a re-materialized body as some have theorized (see Luke 24:39). The book of Romans 10:9-10 clearly states it is necessary for believers in Christ to accept and believe that Jesus Christ was raised from the dead. Belief in the bodily resurrection is essential to salvation.
The resurrection of Christ is the greatest event in the history of mankind. It is the cornerstone of the Christian faith. Our eternal destiny with the Lord is predicated on the reality of his resurrection. Christianity would be meaningless if Jesus had not resurrected. Since his bodily resurrection is an actual event, all components of our faith are confirmed as true in every sense. Thus, the bodily resurrection of Christ is the cornerstone of our faith and central theme of Christianity.
On this major occasion celebrated by followers of Jesus everywhere, I invite you to meet with us at World Harvest in Delano and hear a life-changing message. Jesus is not dead; he is alive forevermore!
